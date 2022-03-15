Feder: Joe Donlon quits NewsNation

Nice guy Joe Donlon had it made as the No. 1 news anchor at WGN-Channel 9 when he took a flier on NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news startup launched by parent company Nexstar Media Group in 2020.

Overcoming a rocky start, he's been hosting "The Donlon Report," a news and talk show airing at 6 p.m. weeknights, for the past year.

Now he's calling it quits.

Donlon's last show will air March 25.

"It has been an honor to occupy this seat for the past year," he said in a statement. "Not many people get to host a national show like this, and I will always appreciate the opportunity. I have learned more than I ever could have imagined. I want to thank the incredible team at 'The Donlon Report' for all their hard work. I have the utmost respect for what everyone at NewsNation is trying to accomplish, and I wish my friends there nothing but the best moving forward."

Donlon is the third of four original on-air hires to bail out of NewsNation, following news anchor Rob Nelson and meteorologist Albert Ramon. The fourth, Marni Hughes, continues to anchor "NewsNation Prime."

