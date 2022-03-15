Chase Bank on Golf Road in Arlington Heights robbed Tuesday morning

A surveillance image shows the man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of FBI

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of FBI

A surveillance image shows a suspect handing a teller a note during a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of FBI

The suspect in a bank robbery in Arlington Heights Tuesday is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 6'1" to 6'3" tall, with a muscular build. Courtesy of FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights.

The robbery occurred at 9:17 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 43 E. Golf Road, authorities said.

According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note to a teller and implied he had a weapon, though none was shown. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 6'1" to 6'3" tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a black White Sox hat, a black face mask, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers with black details.

Anyone with information can send anonymous tips to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.