Chase Bank on Golf Road in Arlington Heights robbed Tuesday morning
Updated 3/15/2022 3:40 PM
The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights.
The robbery occurred at 9:17 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 43 E. Golf Road, authorities said.
According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note to a teller and implied he had a weapon, though none was shown. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 6'1" to 6'3" tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a black White Sox hat, a black face mask, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers with black details.
Anyone with information can send anonymous tips to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.
