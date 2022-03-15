Aurora man sentenced to 14 years for child sexual assault

An Aurora man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Marcus Currie, 31, of the 900 block of East New York Street, was found guilty last August of two counts of assaulting a victim younger than 13, according to a news release Tuesday from the Kane County state's attorney's office. He was living with the girl's family at the time.

Currie was sentenced to seven years on each count, to be served consecutively. The state's attorney's office had requested a 22-year sentence.

Authorities said Currie must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for 1,112 days served at Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest.

Currie also must register for life as a sex offender.

"I am proud of this child victim for her strength and persistence throughout this prosecution. I hope this sentence allows her to be in a place of safety," Assistant State's Attorney Tyler Cox said in the news release.