Arlington Park is closed, but the Arlington Million will live on at Churchill Downs

Though Arlington Park is now closed, its signature race, the Arlington Million, will be held this summer at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, officials announced Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

The Arlington Million -- long the signature race on the marquee day of horse racing at Arlington Park -- will be held this summer, officials announced Tuesday.

But it'll be run 330 miles away from the shuttered Arlington Heights racetrack at its parent company's namesake track in Kentucky.

Churchill Downs on Tuesday released its 53-race stakes schedule to be staged this spring and summer at the historic Louisville racetrack -- a list that includes nine races previously run at Arlington Park.

The Million and three other graded stakes races will be run during a special one-day program Saturday, Aug. 13, on what is still being billed Arlington Million Day by the corporate ownership. It's taking place outside of Churchill Downs' 44-day meet that runs April 30-July 4, after company officials said they secured permission from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Kentucky horsemen and Ellis Park, the Henderson, Kentucky, racetrack that normally controls the commonwealth's racing calendar that time of year.

The Aug. 13 day of racing will include four former Arlington Park races cumulatively worth $2 million: the 39th running of the Arlington Million, a Grade 1 race with its famous $1 million purse; the 32nd running of the Beverly D., a Grade 1 race with a $500,000 purse; the 45th running of the Secretariat, a Grade 3 race with a $300,000 purse; and the 58th running of the Pucker Up, a Grade 3 race with a $200,000 purse.

The traditional Million Day was held last August as a tribute to Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois and his family, with the marquee race rebranded the Mister D. and run for a $600,000 purse. The Million and other graded stakes races were shelved during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The other former Arlington Park races scheduled for Churchill Downs' spring meet include the 38th running of the Modesty on May 6, the 86th running of the Arlington on June 4, the 32nd running of the Chicago on June 25, the 107th running of the American Derby on July 2, and the 40th running of the Hanshin on July 3.

Churchill Downs' record 53-race stakes schedule totaling $20.37 million in purses is highlighted by the iconic $3 million Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.

Arlington Park held its last race Sept. 25, 2021, and just days later, Churchill Downs made the bombshell announcement that it was selling the sprawling 326-acre property to the Chicago Bears. The $197.2 million deal isn't expected to close until the first half of 2023, Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said late last month.

In the meantime, Arlington Park President Tony Petrillo told the Arlington Heights village board last week that the facility is still operating as it did in the non-racing months, and that he and his skeleton crew who remain continue to pursue expos, trade shows, car company ride-and-drive events, and other leasing opportunities. He said they're even exploring opportunities to host concerts and special events utilizing the grandstand.