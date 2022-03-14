Who from suburbs filed for U.S. House, Senate on last day

The final day of candidate petition filing for the June 28 primary election attracted some late arrivals Monday hoping to win seats in the U.S. Senate and Congress. Daily Herald File Photo

The final day of petition filing for the June 28 primary election attracted many suburban candidates hoping to win seats in the U.S. Senate and Congress.

U.S. Senate

The Mundelein area's Kathy Salvi on Monday turned in nominating petitions for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates. Salvi's husband is former state Rep. Al Salvi, who once also ran for U.S. Senate, in 1996.

Naperville Republican Matthew "Matt" Dubiel and Dolton Republican Anthony W. Williams filed for the Senate seat, too, as did Chicago Republican Jimmy Lee Tillman II, the son of former Chicago Ald. Dorothy Tillman.

Fellow Republican Senate candidates Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest, Maryann Mahlen of Orland Park and Bobby Piton of Geneva filed earlier.

3rd District

Juan Enrique Aguirre and Iymen H. Chehade on Monday joined fellow Chicagoans Delia Ramirez and Gilbert "Gil" Villegas in the race or the Democratic nomination.

Chehade is a former staff member of U.S. Rep. Marie Newman who has claimed he didn't run against her in 2020 because she promised him a job. The Office of Congressional Ethics concluded Newman may have violated federal law in the matter; the case now is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

Justin Burau of Winfield is the lone Republican candidate for the seat, which serves parts of Cook and DuPage counties.

5th District

In the 5th District, which encompasses parts of Cook and Lake counties, Chicago Democrat Rami Blan filed Monday to face incumbent Democrat Mike Quigley of Chicago in a primary.

Republican Kimball Ladien, also of Chicago, filed for the 5th District seat Monday, too. He joins Malgorzata McGonigal of North Barrington and Tom Hanson of Chicago as GOP candidates in the 5th.

6th District

In the largely suburban 6th Congressional District, Chicagoan Charles M. Hughes on Monday filed papers to run in the Democratic primary for the seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove. Marie Newman, who now represents the 3rd District, also is running in the 6th District Democratic primary.

Hughes sought the Democratic nomination in the 3rd two years ago.

The Republican candidates in the 6th are Rob Cruz of Oak Lawn, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn, Scott Kaspar of Orland Park and Catherine A. O'Shea of Oak Lawn.

8th District

In the 8th District centered on western Cook County suburbs and some of Kane and DuPage counties, Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will face a primary challenge from Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington. Republican Chris Dargis of Palatine filed Monday, joining Peter Kopsaftis of South Barrington, Chad Koppie of Gilberts, Phillip Owen Wood of Carol Stream and Karen Kolodziej of Itasca in the GOP race.

Mohammed Faheem of Plainfield announced he'll run as an independent in the 8th, rather than as a Democrat as planned.

9th District

In the 9th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, Maxwell "Max" Rice of Northbrook filed papers Monday for a GOP primary showdown with John Elleson of Arlington Heights. Both sought the seat in 2018. Incumbent Jan Schakowsky of Evanston will face a primary challenge from Chicagoan Andrew Heldut, who filed Monday.

10th District

In the 10th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield faces a challenge from Republican Joe Severino of Lake Forest.

11th District

In the 11th District, Catalina Lauf of Woodstock, Susan L. Hathaway-Altman of the Geneva area, Naperville resident Juan "Johnny" Ramos, Cassandra Tanner Miller of Elgin and North Aurora Trustee Mark Carroll formally joined the Republican candidates trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill Foster of Naperville.

Republicans Jerry Evans of Warrenville and Andrea Heeg of the Geneva area filed earlier. Foster is the only Democratic candidate in the 11th, which has parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

14th District

In the 14th District, which has parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville is the lone Democratic candidate.

The Republican hopefuls in the 14th are Manhattan's Jack Lombardi, Susan Starrett of North Aurora, Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Scott Gryder of Oswego, James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

The next hurdle for candidates is to survive any objections to nominating petitions. The deadline to file objections is March 21.

The general election is Nov. 8.