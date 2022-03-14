Republican candidate blames now-fired staffer for tweet calling Ukrainian president a 'corrupt thug'

Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi said he fired a campaign staffer who wrote this tweet on his account about midnight Sunday. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

A Chicago-area Republican congressional candidate on Monday said a now-fired staffer was responsible for a tweet on his account that called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "corrupt thug" while Zelenskyy and his people defend their country against Russia's invasion.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, appeared under 14th District candidate Jack Lombardi's Twitter page about midnight Sunday.

It read, in part: "The Ukrainian people are in my heart and prayers. However, President Zelenskyy is a corrupt thug who leads a corrupt government."

Lombardi said he didn't write the tweet and only learned about it after being contacted by the Daily Herald and someone else.

"The tweet was posted by a staff member who is no longer with the campaign. This member was terminated immediately when the tweet was brought to our attention," Lombardi, of Manhattan, said in an email.

Lombardi went on to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and he praised both Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

"Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people will stand the test of time as defenders of freedom," Lombardi said.

The tweet resembled remarks Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina made during a recent speech. Cawthorn has been criticized by Republican and Democratic lawmakers for his comments.

Lombardi is among a slew of Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville in the 14th District. The district encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Lombardi hasn't yet filed his nominating petitions but is expected to do so today before the deadline.

The other GOP candidates are Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Scott Gryder of Oswego, James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

None of the other candidates have responded to requests for comment about the tweet.