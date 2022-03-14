More Senate, congressional candidates file petitions on last day

The final day of candidate petition filing for the June 28 primary election has attracted some late arrivals hoping to win seats in the U.S. Senate and Congress.

Chicagoan Jimmy Lee Tillman II turned in nominating petitions for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates. Tillman, the son of former Chicago Ald. Dorothy Tillman, unsuccessfully ran for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2014.

The other Republican candidates for the post are Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest, Maryann Mahlen of Orland Park and Bobby Piton of Geneva.

As for congressional contests, Chicagoan Charles M. Hughes on Monday filed papers to run in the Democratic primary for the largely suburban 6th Congressional District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove. U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, who now represents the 3rd District, also is running in the 6th District Democratic primary.

Hughes unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District in 2020.

On the other side of the political aisle, the Republican candidates in the 6th are Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn, Scott Kaspar of Orland Park, and Catherine A. O'Shea of Oak Lawn.

Additionally, Chicagoan Rami Blan filed Monday to challenge incumbent Mike Quigley of Chicago in the Democratic primary or the 5th Congressional seat.

Republicans Tom Hanson of Chicago and Malgorzata McGonigal of North Barrington also filed in the 5th, which encompasses parts of Cook and Lake counties.

In the 9th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, Northbrook Republican Maxwell "Max" Rice filed his papers Monday for a primary showdown with John Elleson of Arlington Heights. Both sought the seat in 2018. Incumbent Jan Schakowsky of Evanston is the only Democratic candidate.

Republican Justin Burau of Winfield, Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago, and Democratic Chicago Alderman Gilbert "Gil" Villegas are running for the open 3rd seat, which will serve parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

In the 8th District, Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will face a primary challenge from Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington. Republicans Peter Kopsaftis of South Barrington, Chad Koppie of Gilberts, Phillip Owen Wood of Carol Stream and Karen Kolodziej of Itasca filed, too.

In the 10th District, which includes other parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield faces a challenge from Republican Joe Severino of Lake Forest.

In the 11th District -- serving parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties -- incumbent Bill Foster of Naperville is the only Democratic candidate. Seeking the GOP nomination are Jerry Evans of Warrenville and Andrea Heeg of the Geneva area.

In the 14th District -- encompassing parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties -- incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville is the lone Democratic candidate.

The Republican hopefuls in the 14th are Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder of Oswego, Oswego Public Library Board member James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

Candidate petitions for Senate and Congress must be filed at the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield by 5 p.m. today.

The next hurdle for candidates is to survive any objections to nominating petitions. The deadline to file objections is March 21.

The general election is Nov. 8.