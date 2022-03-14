League of Women Voters event addresses disinformation at school board meetings

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area will host a virtual presentation Tuesday entitled "Confronting the Rise of Disinformation and Disruption at School Board Meetings."

The presentation will focus on how school boards throughout the country, including Illinois, are being targeted. Combating the rise of disinformation and disruption at school board meetings is fundamental to the protection of our democracy and public education, according to the organization.

Jim McGrath, LWVPA member and a League of Women Voters of Illinois issues specialist, will lead the presentation.

The event is set for 7 p.m. via Zoom. To register and receive a link, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p85auya.