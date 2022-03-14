Kane County Clerk, some board members face challengers in primary

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham talks about some of the changes implemented to process mail-in ballots for 2020 election. Daily Herald File Photo/Rick West

Longtime Kane County Clerk John "Jack" Cunningham will face a challenger in the June Republican primary.

Cunningham Monday filed petitions seeking his sixth term in office. Geneva attorney Doug Warlick filed his petitions for county clerk last week. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Nicolas "Nico" Jimenez in the November general election.

"I love public service," Cunningham, 83, of Aurora, said Monday when asked why he was seeking reelection.

Cunningham said there were some projects, such as opening a satellite office in Elgin and introducing new election equipment, that he would like to complete.

"I've enjoyed working for the citizens of Kane County," he added.

Warlick, who has served as vice chairman of the Geneva Township Republican Central Committee for the last five years, said he believes it is time for new leadership in the county clerk's office.

"People shouldn't serve in office for 20-plus years," he said.

Warlick identified the election process as one of his primary reasons for running for county clerk.

"I want to serve and make sure that people are confident and that they don't have questions anymore about elections," he said.

Jimenez, who lost his bid for county clerk in the 2018 general election, does not face a primary challenger.

Candidates in other countywide races will not face challengers in the primary. However, Republicans and Democrats have candidates running for treasurer and sheriff.

Former Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen, an Aurora Republican who also served in the state senate for 20 years, is running for county treasurer. He will face Jeffrey Pripusich, a North Aurora Democrat, in the November general election. Kane County Treasurer Michael Kilbourne, who was appointed to replace Republican David Rickert after he resigned from the post in 2021, is not seeking election.

Incumbent Sheriff Ron Hain, a Democrat, is seeking his second term in office. Republican Jeffrey Bodin, a veteran sheriff's deputy, will challenge Hain in the November general election.

Republican Patricia Dal Santo is seeking reelection as Kane County Regional Superintendent of Schools. No Democrat candidate has filed for the post.

Candidates in five county board districts face a runoff in the Republican primary. Democrats in four county board districts face a primary race.

In Kane County Board District 9 incumbent Tom Koppie is being challenged by Gary Daugherty in the Republican primary. Republican incumbent Kenneth Shepro faces challenger Bill Roth for the nomination in the June primary for District 12.

In District 13, incumbent Todd Wallace will face challengers Stephen Brown and Anthony Catella in the Republican primary. Incumbent Barb Wojnicki and challengers David Young and Richard Johansen are running in the Republican primary for District 15.

Incumbent John Martin, a Republican representing District 11, is not seeking reelection. Geneva Republicans Brian Jones and Jonathon Bretz are running for the seat.

In the Democrat primary, voters in Kane County Districts 3, 11, 17 and 22 will select a candidate to advance to the November election. In District 3, incumbent Anita Lewis is being challenged by Danny Perez. In District 11, where Republican incumbent John Martin is not seeking reelection, Democrats Leslie N. Juby and Walter Lindwall seek the Democrat nomination for the open seat.

In District 17, incumbent Deborah Allen is being challenged by Franklin Ramirez in the Democrat primary. Incumbent Verner (Vern) Tepe is being challenged by Randy Hopp in the Democrat primary for District 22.

Voters will elect county board candidates in even numbered districts to two-year terms while candidates in odd-numbered districts are seeking four-year terms.