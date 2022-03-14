 

Huntley house fire causes $150,000 in damage

  • The Huntley Fire Protection District responded Sunday to a house fire on the 11300 block of Middletown Lane.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/14/2022 3:52 PM

A fire Sunday at a Huntley home caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and left the house uninhabitable.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said the residents of the house on the 11300 block of Middleton Lane were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors at about 5 p.m.

 

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke from the front of the two-story, single-family house.

The fire was contained to the laundry room on the ground floor and a second-floor closet, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene to clear smoke and check for hot spots.

Fire officials reported "heavy smoke damage" throughout the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

