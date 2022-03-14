Former Geneva alderman Ron Singer dies at 89

Former Geneva alderman Ronald Singer, who would answer his phone with a cheerful, "This is Mr. Singer," died Thursday at age 89, just shy of what would have been his 90th birthday on March 19.

Singer served the city's 4th Ward from 1997 to 2017, on the Central Kane County TRIAD, was senior vice commander of American Legion Geneva Post 75, served as vice chairman of the Ride-in-Kane Program and was vice chairman of Tri-City Ambulance.

The city's flag flew at half staff in Singer's honor.

"The @cityofgenevail is sad to announce the passing of longtime 4th Ward Alderman (1997-2017) Ron Singer," Mayor Kevin Burns stated in a social media post. "The City flag at City Hall has been lowered to half-staff to honor Mr. Singer. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Singer's family and friends."

Singer's son, Kevin Singer, said his father fell and broke the lower part of his leg in August. Tests at the hospital revealed that he had multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

"He was in rehab at Michelson's in Batavia and got sent to the hospital for kidney failure," Kevin Singer said. "His kidneys were functioning at 5%, so he was on dialysis three days a week. ... He was old, and his body was not withstanding the dialysis."

Ron Singer had four children, to whom he was "very supportive and respectfully strict," his son said.

"He instilled manner. Manners were very important -- respect and courtesy and education," Kevin Singer said. "He would attend any kind of function his children had, inside and outside of the school -- or would attempt to try and make it. He got involved where he could and where he felt he could make a difference."

Ron Singer had been a history teacher at Proviso West High School and was a Korean War veteran.

Third Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg recalled Singer as "a very dedicated community servant."

"He was very engaging," Kilburg said. "He spent a lot of time with department heads, getting to know those people on a personal level. He would go out to Public Works and have a cup of coffee with the director and get caught up. He was always very pleasant, very approachable. Ron exemplified the importance of community service."

Singer was also known for being proud of his military service and his membership in the American Legion, Kilburg said.

"He took great pride in the Legion and anything patriotic in the community," Kilburg said.

Singer was also known for being proud of his family -- his children and three grandchildren, he said.

"He took a tremendous amount of pride in his family," Kilburg said. "He was a very genuine person."

Funeral arrangements for Singer are pending at Malone Funeral Home in Geneva.