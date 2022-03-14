Firefighters save small dog from icy retention pond in Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach police tend to a dog as it awaited an emergency veterinary check after firefighters rescued it from an ice retention pond Sunday near Pennsbury Court in Round Lake Beach. Joe Shuman/For The Daily Herald

Round Lake Beach police and fire officials saved a small dog from drowning in an icy retention pond late Sunday afternoon.

The dog was struggling to keep its head above the water when first responders arrived just after 5:07 p.m. at a retention pond behind homes in a subdivision near the 200 block of East Pennsbury Court, Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Chief Greg Formica said Monday.

Formica said on the way to the scene a few firefighters put on special suits to keep them afloat and warm in really cold water. Once they arrived at the scene, the firefighters rushed into the retention pond.

Formica said they didn't have to travel far from shore to grab the small dog.

Round Lake Beach police Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde said that after the fire crew rescued the dog from the water, police officers set about reuniting the dog with his family.

The 911 call alerting emergency crews to the scene came from a resident who lived near the pond.

Wilde said the dog had tags on, so officers were able to quickly find the owner's home a few houses down from the pond and return the dog.

Formica said he heard the dog was doing fine after the rescue.

"We know pets are part of family, too, and we'll do our best to help them, also," Formica said.

He added that in the past week the fire department was also called upon to rescue a cat from a tree. "Don't be afraid to call us."