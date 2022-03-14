Firefighters save small dog from drowning in icy retention pond in Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach police and fire officials saved a small dog from drowning in an icy retention pond late Sunday afternoon.

The dog was struggling to keep its head above the water when first responders arrived at a retention pond behind homes in a subdivision near the 200 block of East Pennsbury Court just after 5:07 p.m., Fire Chief Greg Formica of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said Monday.

Formica said on the way to the scene a few firefighters put on special suits to keep them afloat and warm in really cold water. Once they arrived at the scene, the firefighters rushed into the retention pond. Formica said they didn't have to travel far from shore to grab the small dog.

Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde of Round Lake Beach Police said after the fire crew rescued the dog from the water, police officers set about reuniting the dog with his family.

The 9-1-1 call alerting emergency crews to the scene came from a resident who lived near the pond.

Wilde said the dog had tags on so officers were able to quickly find the owner's home a few houses down from the pond and return the dog.

Formica said he heard the dog was doing fine after the rescue.

"We know pets are part of family too and we'll do our best to help them also," said Formica, adding that in the past week their department was also called upon to rescue a cat from a tree. "Don't be afraid to call us."