Boy, 15, sentenced to state youth center for Willowbrook armed robbery

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced Monday to the custody of the state juvenile justice authority for the armed robbery of a woman in Willowbrook.

The boy pleaded guilty to the crime on Feb. 17 before DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The sentence was indeterminate. He could be held in state custody until his 21st birthday.

At 2:45 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021, a woman called police to report that she had been approached by a person with a gun. The victim was loading items into her car after shopping at a Target store at 7601 S. Kingery Highway (Route 83). As she started entering her car to drive away, the boy told her, "Give me the (expletive) keys" and "look at the gun."

The woman gave him the keys, ran back to the store and called 911.

The boy started her car but was unable to drive away.

Police found him in a nearby hotel.

At the time of the boy's arrest, there were pending forcible felony cases against him in Cook and Will counties.