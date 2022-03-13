Get cooking with the Des Plaines library's Foodies Unite program

Sriracha hot sauce is the special ingredient in the latest Foodies Unite program hosted by the Des Plaines Public Library.

Notably used in Thai cooking, the chili paste-based condiment can add zip to noodle dishes, pho, pizza, scrambled eggs and more.

A virtual program in which you can share your cooking experience with others will be held at 2 p.m. April 7. Registration is required.

Visit the fourth floor information desk to register for this program, pick up the special ingredient and borrow a cookbook.

The library is at 1501 Ellinwood Ave.