Get cooking with the Des Plaines library's Foodies Unite program
Updated 3/13/2022 4:49 PM
Sriracha hot sauce is the special ingredient in the latest Foodies Unite program hosted by the Des Plaines Public Library.
Notably used in Thai cooking, the chili paste-based condiment can add zip to noodle dishes, pho, pizza, scrambled eggs and more.
A virtual program in which you can share your cooking experience with others will be held at 2 p.m. April 7. Registration is required.
Visit the fourth floor information desk to register for this program, pick up the special ingredient and borrow a cookbook.
The library is at 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.