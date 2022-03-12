Waukegan man acquitted in 2017 shooting near Grayslake

A jury on Thursday determined that a 23-year-old Waukegan man was not guilty of shooting and killing a man near Grayslake in 2017.

Jasperin F. Melendez, of the 1100 block of West Grove Avenue, had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder following the shooting at a Halloween party.

Investigators said Melendez shot and killed Fabian J. Cortez-Milan, 30, who lived in the 2000 block of Jethro Avenue in Zion.

Lake County state's attorney spokesperson Steve Spagnolo said the office respects the jury's verdict but disagrees that Melendez acted in self-defense because the families involved in the case have been involved in a "long-standing feud." Spagnolo said Cortez-Milan went to the gathering to confront Melendez, who shot Cortez-Milan as he was yelling at him. Melendez's lawyer said Cortez-Milan was reaching for his waistband.

"This terrible tragedy started in 2017 and this office has stood with Fabian's family since that time," Spagnolo said. "We must think strategically and act urgently to end gun violence."