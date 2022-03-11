Students shed locks for kids with cancer at Prospect Heights school

MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights hosted a St. Baldrick's Foundation event virtually and in person Friday raising money to fight childhood cancer. "I'm very excited to be doing this in honor of my friend in the first grade who has cancer," said sixth-grader Bennett Rasar, 12, who raised $2863.78. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Masses of young people at MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights proudly shed their locks of hair in solidarity with classmates with cancer and for children battling the disease nationwide.

The St. Baldrick's theme, "Let's Take Back Childhood From Cancer," was posted on a large banner near cutting stations.

Sixth-grader Bennett Rasar, 12, stepped up to take his turn saying, "I'm very excited to be doing this in honor of my friend in the first grade who has leukemia."

Bennett raised $2863.78 -- the highest amount from all the participants.

"Our goal was to raise $5,000 and with our online contributions and raffles we have raised is $12,921," MacArthur Middle School teacher Athena Kalaras said. "We have exceeded our goals."