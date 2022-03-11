Round Lake Beach man charged with kidnapping, beating ex-partner and locking her in barn

A Round Lake Beach man abducted and assaulted an ex-partner before locking her in a barn near Mundelein early Friday morning, police said.

Claudio Gutierrez-Ocampo, 44, of the 200 block of Park Drive, has been charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, two counts of felony home invasion, one count of felony unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. He is being held at Lake County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said investigators believe Gutierrez-Ocampo broke into the Mundelein home of an ex-partner either Thursday night or Friday morning. He forced the woman outside, assaulted her and forced her into his van, Covelli said.

Gutierrez-Ocampo then drove the woman to a property he owns on the 32800 block of Fairfield Road near Mundelein and locked her into a makeshift bedroom inside a barn on the property, Covelli said.

Covelli said the woman's daughter, who lives at the woman's home, initially was awakened when Gutierrez-Ocampo broke in and attacked her mother. After realizing her mother had been abducted, the daughter first checked the remote property on Fairfield Road that Gutierrez-Ocampo owned. There she saw Gutierrez-Ocampo's van on the property, went to the barn and unsuccessfully tried to open the locked door before calling 9-1-1.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the barn around 1:30 a.m. They rescued the woman and took Gutierrez-Ocampo into custody, Covelli said.

Covelli said additional charges could be filed against Gutierrez-Ocampo.