Renewal time for expired driver's licenses extended through July 31

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended the expiration date for driver's licenses through July 31. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday extended the expiration date for driver's licenses and state IDs, this time through July 31.

The last reprieve, issued in December 2021, stretched through March 31 and was the final one, White said at the time.

Officials said the latest adjustment was made so "customers do not need to rush into driver services facilities, especially during inclement weather."

It means Illinois residents with licenses or ID cards that have expired or will expire between now and the end of July have extra time to renew.

Learner's permits are also included.

The extension is one of many the agency has issued since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, closing multiple secretary of state facilities for months across the state that year. The omicron surge in late 2021 and early 2022 also caused White to close offices for a period.

Many drivers are eligible to renew their licenses or obtain ID cards online but first must have received a letter from the secretary of state's office with a unique personal identification number. To learn more about that service, call (217) 785-1424.

In-person visits are required for: first-time drivers; first-time state ID and REAL ID applicants; and drivers ages 75 and older seeking license renewals.

White urged Illinoisans to renew vehicle stickers online. Other online services include duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards, driving records or renewing a license under the Safe Driver renewal program.

Commercial drivers are not eligible for the extension.

To learn more, go to ilsos.gov.