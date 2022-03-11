Feder: Bob Ramsey, TV exec at two Chicago stations, dead at 65

As an experienced TV programmer, manager and executive, Bob Ramsey left an indelible mark on two Chicago broadcasting companies and on colleagues who remember him with "love, respect and affection," Robert Feder reports.

Ramsey, who was 65, died Tuesday at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. He succumbed to complications while awaiting a liver transplant, according to friends.

