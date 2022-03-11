COVID-19 update: 1,825 new cases, 23 additional deaths, 676 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,825 Friday with 23 more people dying from the respiratory disease. Labs processed 129,991 virus tests in the last 24 hours. Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,825 Friday with 23 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 676 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 9,090 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 9,522.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,597,474 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 49.4% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,045,718 and 33,075 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,961,345 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 21,217,198 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 129,991 virus tests in the last 24 hours.