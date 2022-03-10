US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month

The federal government is extending its face mask requirement on airplanes, buses, trains and other public transportation settings through April 18, officials announced Thursday.

The mandate that includes Metra, Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority had been set to expire March 18 but was continued after consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration announced.

"At CDC's recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month," the agency said in a statement. The rule was intended to prevent spread of COVID-19.

"During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor," officials said. "This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.

"We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change,"

As of March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.

"We have to look not only at the science with regard to transmission in masks but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on March 2, explaining why the agency was delaying removing the requirement for transit but allowed people to gather massless in movie theaters and sports arenas.

• Daily Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.