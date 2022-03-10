Three Will County wild geese test positive for avian flu

If you encounter five or more dead geese in one location, call USDA Wildlife Services at (866) 487-3297. Associated Press file photo

Three wild geese found in Will County were infected with a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, the state department of agriculture reported Thursday.

It's the first time this year the disease, Eurasian H5 avian influenza, was detected in a wild bird in Illinois.

Three Canada geese located in Will County were submitted for sampling on March 2. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the findings at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on March 10.

Many states have also reported cases in domestic poultry recently.

"While Illinois has not seen any avian flu in backyard or commercial poultry within the state this year, this finding demonstrates that the virus is present and may be circulating within the wild bird population in Illinois," a state department of agriculture statement said.

Anyone who owns birds or is involved with poultry production, whether on a small or commercial level, should take precautions to protect their flock.

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as an increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs, including coughing and sneezing, immediately to the state department of agriculture at (217) 782-4944 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

If people encounter five or more dead wild waterfowl, water birds or raptors in one location, they should contact their local IDNR district wildlife biologist or USDA Wildlife Services at (866) 487-3297.