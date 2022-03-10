 

State regulators approve plan for Danville casino

Chicago Sun-Times
Illinois regulators on Thursday gave preliminary approval for a new casino to open in downstate Danville, dealing out one of the final cards of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's 2019 gambling expansion.

The Illinois Gaming Board's initial green light to the Golden Nugget Danville leaves only one component of Pritzker's high-stakes legislation remaining: approval of the long-coveted Chicago casino.

 

The board's unanimous decision allows a group led by New York-based Wilmot Gaming to break ground in Danville. The plan promises to bring a 41,500-square-foot gambling floor with 500 slot machines to the city of about 31,000 that's perhaps best known as the childhood hometown of actors Dick Van Dyke and Gene Hackman.

