St. Charles man sentenced to 10 years for knife attack

A St. Charles man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a knife attack on a friend last June.

Randy L. Wilson, 67, of the 1400 block of South 14th Street, pleaded guilty to armed violence, according to a news release Thursday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On June 5, Wilson was arguing with a friend outside his apartment complex and when the situation got physical, he got a 12-inch carving knife from his apartment. Wilson returned with the knife and slashed the victim's throat, leaving a 4-inch gash that caused severe bleeding.

Wilson and the victim had been drinking alcohol, the news release said.

Wilson must serve at least 85% of the prison sentence but receives credit for the 277 days he's already served in the Kane County jail, according to the news release.