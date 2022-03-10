Round Lake Beach murder suspect refuses to appear at court hearing

The 34-year-old Round Lake Beach man charged with murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy refused to appear at a virtual court hearing Thursday where a judge raised his bail to $2 million.

Tracy D. Thomas, of the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue, initially was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child stemming from significant head trauma that police said he caused to his girlfriend's son in the home they shared. Prosecutors added three first-degree murder charges Wednesday.

At the virtual hearing Thursday, Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak raised Thomas's bail, which had been set at $500,000, to $2 million. As a result, Thomas would need to post $200,000 in cash to leave jail while his case is pending.

Thomas' public defender, Jim Mullenix, represented him at the hearing.

Potkonjak set Thomas' next court date for April 6.

Officials said the 6-year-old boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville on Feb. 21 after his mother found him on the floor at home suffering from significant injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the boy, identified as Jayceon Wright, died Feb. 25 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Investigators later learned that Jayceon was in the home with Thomas shortly before the injuries occurred, police said. Further investigation determined the boy's injuries were the result of "an intentional act" by Thomas, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Jayceon Wright's death is the second death of a 6-year-old Lake County boy authorities claim to have been caused by someone who should have been taking care of them. Damari Perry of North Chicago was found dead in Gary, Indiana, in January, and his mother and one of his brothers have been charged with his murder.