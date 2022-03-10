 

Metra train strikes pedestrian near Naperville

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 3/10/2022 10:56 PM

Metra trains on the BNSF line were halted Thursday night after a train struck a pedestrian near Naperville.

Train No. 1285 hit a pedestrian about 10 p.m., according to a news release from Metra.

 

Heavy delays were anticipated, the news release said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 