Metra train strikes pedestrian near Naperville
Updated 3/10/2022 10:56 PM
Metra trains on the BNSF line were halted Thursday night after a train struck a pedestrian near Naperville.
Train No. 1285 hit a pedestrian about 10 p.m., according to a news release from Metra.
Heavy delays were anticipated, the news release said.
