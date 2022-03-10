Gambling board pulls plug on Russian sports betting
Updated 3/10/2022 7:36 PM
While President Joe Biden is going after Russian oligarchs' bank accounts, Illinois gambling regulators are going after their sports betting markets.
In a largely symbolic declaration issued two weeks after the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter on Thursday banned the state's sportsbooks from laying odds on Russian contests, calling it "contrary to public policy."
Fruchter's edict means casinos can't take bets on "any sports event, league or competition" in Russia or Belarus, the eastern European nation that has aided Russian President Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine.
