COVID-19 update: 1,398 new cases, 42 more deaths, 715 hospitalizations
New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,398 Thursday with 42 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Illinois hospitals were treating 715 COVID-19 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.2% based on a seven-day average.
Total cases statewide stand at 3,043,893 and 33,052 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, 10,014 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 9,897.
So far, 8,592,000 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.
Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 49.4% have received a booster shot.
The federal government has delivered 23,940,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 21,208,108 shots have been administered.
Labs processed 131,502 virus tests in the last 24 hours.