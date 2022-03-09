Two Naperville men identified as pair found dead in Pistakee Lake

Two Naperville men were identified as the pair found dead Sunday in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg, the McHenry County coroner said.

Robert Clow, 31, and Theodor Wachter, 89, were found dead in the lake by the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, the coroner's office said in a news release Tuesday.

The Will County sheriff's office notified the McHenry Township Fire Protection District about 6 a.m. Sunday that the men had been reported missing by family members, according to a news release Sunday from the fire district. Oak Park Lounge, 801 W. Oak Grove Road in Johnsburg, was reported as the last known location of the men.

Crews responded to the Oak Park Lounge and found a vehicle registered to one of the missing men, according to the fire district's release. Because of the vehicle's proximity to Pistakee Lake, a shoreline search was started.

About 3 p.m., the bodies of the two men were found in open water near Coon Island, according to the release. It was about that time the McHenry Township Fire Protection District contacted the McHenry County Coroner's Office, according to the coroner's release.

Autopsies were performed on Tuesday, and a toxicology report is currently pending, Coroner Michael Rein said.

The McHenry County coroner's office continues to work with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, McHenry Township Fire Protection District, and the Fox Lake Fire Department on the investigation, Rein said in the release.