 

Three suspects sought in robbery of Elmhurst 7-Eleven store

    Courtesy of the Elmhurst Police DepartmentOne of the three teens suspected of robbing an Elmhurst 7-Eleven store early Wednesday.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/9/2022 11:46 AM

A 7-Eleven convenience store in Elmhurst was robbed at gunpoint around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Elmhurst police say they are looking for three teenage Black males wearing dark clothing.

 

One of the offenders showed a gun to the clerk at the store on the 100 block of east First Street and stole cigarettes and cash. Nobody was injured.

The suspects left in a stolen maroon Honda CRV. The vehicle triggered an alert on the city's license plate reader system.

The system notified police that the vehicle was on the south side of town, and an officer saw it on Spring Road.

Police pursued the car, via I-290, to the 4700 block of West Jackson Street in Chicago, with the help of Illinois State and Chicago police.

The suspects ran into an apartment building, then jumped from a third-floor window and ran off, escaping police.

Article Comments
