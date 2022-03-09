Round Lake Beach now charged with murder in death of 6-year-old boy

Prosecutors filed murder charges Wednesday against a 34-year-old Round Lake Beach man already behind bars on charges alleging he severely beat a 6-year-old boy who died Feb. 25.

Tracy D. Thomas, of the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue, initially was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child stemming from significant head trauma that police said he caused to his girlfriend's son in the home they shared. Prosecutors added three first-degree murder charges Wednesday.

Round Lake Beach police said the boy initially was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville on Feb. 21, after his mother found him on the floor at home suffering from significant injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the boy, identified as Jayceon Wright, died Feb. 25 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Investigators later learned that Jayceon was in the home with Thomas shortly before the injuries occurred, police said. Further investigation determined the boy's injuries were the result of "an intentional act" by Thomas, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.

"For the second time this year, our county is reeling from the murder of a child," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, referring to the death of 6-year-old Damari Perry of North Chicago in January. "Our office will not hesitate to prosecute parents and caregivers who abuse children."

After his initial arrest, a judge set bail for Thomas at $500,000, meaning he would need to post $50,000 in cash to be released while his trial is pending.

Thomas has not posted the cash and remains in jail, according to the Lake County state's attorney office. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.