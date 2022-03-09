Judge gives 'Uncle Mick' 18 months for running illegal gambing ring

A federal judge gave 18 months in prison Wednesday to a man the feds say ran the largest, longest and most lucrative criminal gambling ring in the history of Chicago's federal court.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall handed down the sentence to Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice at the end of an hourslong hearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. She also ordered him to pay a significant amount of forfeiture, including a $3.5 million money judgment.

DelGiudice's sentencing comes near the end of a case that prosecutors said involved roughly 1,000 gamblers and millions of dollars. It got the attention of the White House when then-President Donald Trump pardoned Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher.

