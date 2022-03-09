 

COVID-19 update: 1,634 new cases, 32 more deaths, 699 hospitalizations

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/9/2022 1:30 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,634 Wednesday with 32 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 699 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

 

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,042,495 and 33,010 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 9,539 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 10,323.

So far, 8,584,750 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 49.4% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,933,245 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 21,198,094 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 82,597 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

