Libertyville man accused of running Chicago brothel

A Libertyville man has been accused of running a brothel in Chicago.

Antonio Sanchez Cortes, 34, of the 700 block of South Milwaukee Avenue, was arrested during a Libertyville traffic stop Friday, according to a news release Tuesday from the Cook County sheriff's office

Earlier that day, sheriff's deputies and Homeland Security Investigators raided an apartment on the 4800 block of West Roscoe Street in Chicago.

Two women and 22-year-old Joseangel Villagran were there, authorities said, and investigators found documents indicating the apartment was used as a brothel, along with two handguns.

Authorities say Villagran lived in the apartment and worked as the brothel's doorman.

Villagran was arrested, and the two women were offered victims advocate services, police said.

Authorities said Sanchez Cortes had a phone in his possession that he used to operate the Chicago brothel.

Both he and Villagran were charged with promoting prostitution, and Villagran also was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Sanchez Cortes' bond was set at $20,000, while Villagran's was set at $30,000.