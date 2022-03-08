'I see women trailblazing despite obstacles': Suburban leaders share messages on international day

Tuesday's interactive Google drawing representing diverse women, social media images showing people crossing their arms to form an X, and world leaders, celebrities and corporations issuing messages of support are part of a global campaign to recognize the value of women.

International Women's Day, marked globally on March 8, became an annual observance in 1910. It signifies the establishment of National Women's History Month by presidential proclamation to draw attention to and improve the focus on women in historical studies.

This year's campaign theme -- #BreaktheBias -- highlights individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality.

The Daily Herald asked several prominent women leaders from our suburbs about what this day means to them and how far we have come as a society in advancing women's rights. Below are their responses:

"International Women's Day to me is a day to remind ourselves to always celebrate the achievements of women, to be champions and advocates for those who will come after us in our professions, and as we continue to work for equality to be tenacious. It is important to pursue this goal with perspective and graciousness.

"In the law enforcement profession, there is still much more to do to bring women into this field and equally important to bring people into this profession who have good hearts and minds. We must continue to be open, inviting, and encouraging with the hopes that the foundation that we build today will have lasting impacts for the future."

-- Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley

"Today, I reflect on the strength of women here and around the world. As a mother, I see women persisting with their goals in the face of competing factors. As a daughter, I gain strength from my mother-figures, and feel the power of the legacy that paved the way.

As a newcomer to my new country, I see women trailblazing despite obstacles. I am who I am because of the women who surround me, and who I have had the privilege of knowing and learning from. On this day I also appreciate the vast systems of support from people of all genders that enable a woman to be bold and brave.

Anisha Patel

"As a doctoral candidate and education advocate, I don't see many women who look like me at the table. ... We have to be intentional about setting women up for success. Barriers have to be eliminated in society. An ecosystem that cultivates all women to thrive is one where our global village flourishes."

-- Anisha Patel, Arlington Heights District 25 school board member

"When I was first sworn into Congress in 1999, I was one of 65 women in Congress, 56 women in the U.S. House -- women made up only 12%. Compare that to when I was elected to the Illinois legislature in 1990, I joined a General Assembly comprised of 33 women, with only 20 in the Illinois House -- 18% of the total General Assembly. Today, women make up 27% of the Congress as a whole (House and Senate). We still have a long way to go for parity in a nation where women make up more than 50% of the population.

"As a society, women continue to face many challenges, some under active attack. Reproductive rights and bodily autonomy are at risk like never before, with current cases in front of the supreme court and by legislatures in many states. As a nation, we still don't have equal pay for equal work, as women continue to be paid less for doing the same work as a male counterpart. Inequity in many areas continues, especially for women of color and poorer women. And around the world, our sisters continue to face widespread discrimination, inequality and violence."

-- U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat

"International Women's Day is about celebrating the significant achievements and sacrifices of women who have helped to break barriers and collectively move us toward a world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. I'm a mathematics educator, and yet it took me -- and the rest of the country -- decades to learn about the transformational work of Dr. Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth. We have a responsibility to highlight achievements across disciplines and identities, and to normalize that women can excel in STEM fields, in business, in entrepreneurship ... the list goes on.

"While we have made substantial progress, persistent gaps remain in educational attainment, income levels and more. This day is a global call to action: We must provide opportunities with intentionality and do our part to forge gender parity. We all benefit when everyone is thriving."

-- Avis Proctor, president of Harper College in Palatine