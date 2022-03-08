Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleads guilty to embezzling from Teamsters
Updated 3/8/2022 10:13 AM
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of embezzlement, admitting he improperly took more than $240,000 from the Teamsters labor union.
Cullerton could face a prison sentence of more than a year, a prosecutor told U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman during a hearing Tuesday. Cullerton has also agreed to pay $248,828 in restitution. His sentencing hearing has been set for June 21.
Before he entered his plea, Cullerton told the judge he's spent the last four or five months doing overnight and morning shift work in a warehouse. He acknowledged he'd previously been employed as an Illinois state senator.
