COVID-19 hospitalizations now at 2.5% of total beds, compared to 23% in January

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 numbered 791 as of Monday night in contrast with a record 7,380 on Jan. 12. Courtesy of Delnor Hospital

COVID-19 patients now constitute about 2.5% of total hospital beds in Illinois compared to 23% during the omicron surge in January, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Hospitalizations also declined by 24% in a week. The seven-day average was nearly 809 patients as of Monday contrasted with 1,066 from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 10,996, the lowest level since 10,547 on Jan. 4, 2021, when ssupplies were limited. On Monday, 8,245 more COVID-19 shots were administered.

Adults are far more likely to be vaccinated than children in Illinois. About 71% of adults ages 18 to 64 are fully vaccinated compared to 34% of children ages 5 to 11, the IDPH reported.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

New cases of COVID-19 numbered 1,055 Tuesday with 22 more deaths. The seven-day average for new infections is 1,114.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.1% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,582,711 people -- or 67.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 49.4% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,040,861, and 32,978 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,919,945 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 21,188,555 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 54,834 virus tests in the last 24 hours.