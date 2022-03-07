Two injured in three Aurora shootings Sunday

Two people were injured in three separate shootings in Aurora Sunday.

Suspects in all three shootings are still at large and say all three are unrelated.

The first shooting reported by Aurora police officials happened near the intersection of McCoy and Inverness Drives on the city's near east side just after 9 p.m.

Police officials said the shooting occurred when a vehicle pulled up next to another vehicle and someone inside the first vehicle opened fire. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police believe the second vehicle occupants were targeted.

A second shooting was reported on the 1000 block of Symphony Drive on the city's southeast side just after 9:30 p.m., though police don't believe the two are related.

In this shooting, police said a "person" was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. They are expected to survive, police officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., police reported the third shooting on 200 block of East Galena Boulevard, near the city's downtown.

Police said a man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. They believe the victim was targeted by his assailants.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is urged to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.