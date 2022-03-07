Trains running again after suspicious package found at Ogilvie
Updated 3/7/2022 7:41 PM
A suspicious package at Ogilvie Transportation Center Monday caused the station's evacuation during the afternoon rush, resulting in massive delays for Metra riders.
Chicago police said they were alerted to the package shortly after 4 p.m., and bomb-sniffing dogs assisted investigators at the scene.
No one was injured.
Trains were back running by 7:30 p.m. No further details were available.
