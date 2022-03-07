Teen killed in hit-and-run crash in Burr Ridge

Burr Ridge police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that killed a 16-year-old boy.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. as the boy was crossing Route 83 eastbound at Central Avenue, authorities said.

Several vehicles may have been involved, including a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, which will have passenger-side front-end damage; and a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front and right-side damage.

Investigators also are seeking a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 323-8181. Information also may be sent anonymously by text to 888-777. Start your text with the word TIP, followed by BRPDCRASH.