Suspicious package at Ogilvie halts trains amid investigation
Updated 3/7/2022 5:55 PM
A suspicious package at Ogilvie Transportation Center Monday caused the station's evacuation during the afternoon rush, resulting in massive delays for Metra riders.
Chicago police said they were alerted to the package shortly after 4 p.m., and bomb-sniffing dogs were assisting investigators at the scene.
No one was injured.
Traffic in the area of Ogilvie on Madison Avenue in the West Loop was blocked off, and all trains were halted.
"Trains will not depart Ogilvie Transportation Center until further notice. The duration of this delay is unknown," Metra officials said.
Chicago Transit Authority buses were also rerouted.
