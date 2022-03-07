Shooter sentenced to 55 years for murdering Carpentersville man

A former Belvidere man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2004 gang-related slaying of a Carpentersville man, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.

Last July, a Kane County jury convicted Jesus Lechuga, 38, of murdering José Covarrubias, 23.

Covarrubias was shot in the head minutes after midnight on March 1, 2004, while checking on a knock at his bedroom window. Covarrubias and Lechuga were members of rival gangs, according to authorities.

Authorities said that Lechuga bragged about the murder 21 times over the following two years.

"Mr. Lechuga killed José Covarrubias without a thought for him and his family. He now has decades to sit in prison and think about it," said Assistant State's Attorney Mark D. Stajdohar. "My thanks to the Carpentersville Police Department for its investigation of this matter and all those who came forward to testify against Mr. Lechuga."

Lechuga receives credit for 512 days he served in the Kane County jail after his arrest. He must serve 100% of his sentence, the news release said.