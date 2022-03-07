Illinois reports no COVID-19 deaths Sunday or Monday

So far, 8,582,711 people, or 67.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Daily Herald File Photo

There were zero deaths from COVID-19 reported Sunday and Monday as new cases dipped to below 1,000 both days, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

New infections totaled 1,102 Saturday, 770 Sunday and 735 on Monday. The seven-day average is 1,227. The last time new cases consistently were under four digits was in summer 2021.

There were 30 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday but none on Sunday or Monday.

Weekend COVID-19 data can be delayed because of closures, but the data reflects a continued improvement in metrics.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 numbered 769 Friday night, 701 Saturday night and 725 Sunday night, compared to the seven day average of nearly 833.

From Friday to Sunday, 29,766 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 11,616.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.2% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,582,711 people, or 67.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 49.4% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,039,806, and 32,956 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,916,045 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 21,187,726 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 38,066 virus tests in the last 24 hours compared to the seven-day average of 98,242.

The state does not update data on weekends.