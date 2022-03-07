Five people suspected dead after house fire near Marengo

Five people are suspected dead following a fire early Monday morning in a rural area northwest of Marengo, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Fleming Road in rural Garden Prairie for a reported house fire, according to a statement from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Flames "could be seen coming from the residence" when deputies arrived, according to the release.

Boone County District 2 Fire along with multiple fire departments from Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, DeKalb and McHenry counties battled the fire for several hours, the sheriff's office said.

Six people who lived at the home, as well as one Boone County sheriff's deputy, were taken to area hospitals by multiple ambulance services from Boone and DeKalb counties, according to the release.

The conditions of the six residents were unknown as of the statement about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The deputy was treated and released, according to the release.

An investigation is currently underway by the Boone County Sheriff's Office; Boone County District 2 Fire; the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive; the Illinois State Police; Salvation Army; and the Boone County Coroner's Office.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said no additional information was available at that time.