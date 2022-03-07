Duckworth, rivals and congressional hopefuls begin filing for June primary

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates was among the first federal candidates to file nominating petitions Monday for the June primary. The filing period opened Monday morning and continues through March 14. Holly Kee Photo

Republican James Marter, a candidate for the 14th Congressional District seat, signs a receipt after delivering candidate petitions to the Illinois State Board of Elections on Monday. It was the first day candidates could file petitions. Courtesy of Marter for Congress

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates was among the first federal candidates to submit nominating petitions Monday morning for the June primary election, as filing week began in Illinois.

So were two potential rivals, Republicans Peggy Hubbard of Belleville and Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest.

Their petitions and dozens of others were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield within the first hour of the doors opening at 8 a.m. Monday.

Their petitions and those of any other candidate who was in line outside the office by 8 a.m. will be listed as filing simultaneously at that time, regardless of actual line placement. A lottery to be held at 2 p.m. March 23 will determine ballot position for any of these hopefuls.

As of 12:54 p.m., the election board's website included information for 488 federal and state candidates across Illinois. That total will grow until filing ends March 14.

The list is viewable at elections.il.gov.

Duckworth is seeking a second 6-year term in the Senate. She first was elected in 2016 after serving four years in the U.S. House.

Both Hubbard and Chlebek unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for Senate in 2020 when longtime Democratic incumbent Dick Durbin was up for election. Libertyville's Mark Curran won the GOP nomination but eventually lost to Durbin.

Many candidates for suburban congressional district seats turned in petitions Monday, too, including:

• Republican Justin Burau of Winfield, Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago, and Democratic Chicago Alderman Gilbert "Gil" Villegas, all of whom are running for the open 3rd Congressional District seat.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, who's seeking reelection in the 5th District, which includes a large swath of the suburbs. Republican Tommy Hanson of Chicago filed in the 5th, too.

• Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn, Scott Kaspar of Orland Park and Catherine A. O'Shea of Oak Lawn, all Republicans who filed for the 6th Congressional District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove. Casten filed for reelection.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange, who serves the 3rd District but will run for the 6th seat this year. She lives just outside the 6th's borders; representatives don't need to live within the districts they serve.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, who's seeking reelection in the 8th District. Also filing in the 8th were Democratic challenger Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington and Republicans Peter Kopsaftis of South Barrington, Chad Koppie of Gilberts and Phillip Owen Wood of Carol Stream.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, who's running for reelection in the 9th District. Republican John Elleson of Arlington Heights also filed in the 9th, setting up a possible rematch of the 2018 general election contest won by Schakowsky.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield, who filed for reelection in the 10th District.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville, who filed for reelection in the 11th District. Also filing there were Republican Jerry Evans of Warrenville and Andrea Heeg of the Geneva area.

• U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who's seeking reelection in the 14th District. Also filing there were Republicans Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder of Oswego, Oswego Public Library Board member James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

The primary is June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.