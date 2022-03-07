Duckworth, congressional hopefuls begin filing for June primary

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates was among the first federal candidates to file nominating petitions Monday for the June primary. The filing period opened Monday morning and continues through March 14. Holly Kee Photo

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates was among the first federal candidates to submit nominating petitions Monday morning for the June primary election, as filing week opened in Illinois.

So were at least two potential rivals, Republicans Peggy Hubbard of Belleville and Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest.

Their petitions and dozens of others were marked filed at 8 a.m., when the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield began accepting the important paperwork.

All candidates who were in line when the office opened will be listed as filing simultaneously, regardless of actual line placement. A lottery or other random selection will determine ballot position.

As of 9:41 a.m., the state board of elections website included information for 244 federal and state candidates. That number certainly will grow through the day.

The list is viewable at elections.il.gov.

First elected in 2016 after serving four years in the U.S. House, Duckworth is seeking a second 6-year term in the Senate.

Hubbard and Chlebek both unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for Senate in 2020 when longtime Democratic incumbent Dick Durbin was up for election. Libertyville's Mark Curran won the GOP nomination but lost to Durbin in the general election.

Many candidates for suburban congressional district seats turned in petitions Monday, too, including:

• Republican Justin Burau of Winfield, for the open 3rd Congressional District seat.

• Republicans Keith Pekau of Orland Park, Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn and Scott Kaspar of Orland Park, who filed for the 6th Congressional District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange, who serves the 3rd District but will run for the 6th seat this year. She lives just outside the 6th's borders, and representatives don't need to live within the districts they serve.

• Democrat Junaid Ahmet and Republican Peter Kopsaftis, both of South Barrington, who filed for the 8th Congressional District seat now held by Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield, who filed for reelection in the 10th District.

• Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville, who filed for reelection in the 11th District. Also filing there was Republican Jerry Evans of Warrenville.

• Republicans Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Scott Gryder of Oswego and James Marter of Oswego, who filed for the 14th Congressional seat now held by Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

Nominating petitions are due by March 14. The primary is June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.