And they're off, primary candidates for governor, secretary of state make it official

The primary election season kicked into high gear Monday with Republican gubernatorial hopefuls filing petitions for what will be a bruising race along with a number of candidates seeking outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White's seat.

As of late morning, four GOP governor and lieutenant governor tickets had made it official: Xenia state Sen. Darren Bailey and conservative talk show host Stephanie Trussell of Lisle; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and state Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville; McHenry County businessman Gary Rabine and Palatine Township Highway Commissioner Aaron Del Mar; and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Monroe County and McHenry County Board Member Carolyn Schofield.

Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, of downstate Petersburg, and political strategist Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville were also expected to submit their petitions for the June 28 primary Monday.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker rallied cheering Carpenters Local 16 Union members at a Springfield event after he and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton filed. Both Democrats are Chicagoans.

A hot primary among both parties emerged for White's job, according to filings on the Illinois State Board of Elections' website.

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington and former federal prosecutor Chris Milhiser of Springfield are seeking the nomination from Republican voters.

And, a three-way race took off for Democrats with former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias of Chicago, Chicago Ald. David Moore and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia vying to be secretary of state.

In the race for attorney general, Steve Kim, a Deerfield business attorney, and David Shestokas, a former Cook County assistant state's attorney from Orland Park, are rivals for the Republican nomination.

Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul of Chicago is unopposed.