Winter advisory: Messy, possibly slippery morning commute with up to 4 inches of snow

The National Weather Service of Chicago outlined messy, maybe dangerous travel conditions Monday morning across the suburbs.

That mix could bring a glaze of ice mainly from 4 to 8 a.m., the weather service said. It outlined a target for that possibility that covers DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

Roads will be wet and slushy, and hazardous travel can be expected, Scott said.

The weather service predicted 1 to 3 inches in DuPage, Kane and Will counties, and 2 to 4 inches in the Northwest suburbs, and Lake and McHenry counties -- more the farther northwest.

The weather service advises that you prepare for longer travel times and allow for longer distances between you and vehicles in front of you.

Snow showers will linger Monday morning, and the bulk of precipitation will wrap up by noon Monday with just lingering light snow possible during the afternoon.