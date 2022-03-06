Libertyville police officer reunited with dog he saved from Butler Lake

Libertyville police Officer Matthew Melvin recently reunited with Marley, who he rescued after she fell through the ice and into the freezing waters of Butler Lake. Courtesy of Libertyville Police Department

A Libertyville police officer recently reunited with a dog he rescued after she fell through the ice into Butler Lake, authorities said.

The dog, Marley, was on a walk with her owner when she walked out onto the ice and fell into the freezing water, according to the Libertyville Police Department.

Marley's owner quickly called 911 for help and Officer Matthew Melvin arrived within minutes, officials said. Melvin walked out onto the ice and grabbed Marley, then wrapped her in an emergency blanket and placed her in the back of a heated car.

"We are happy to report that Marley has made a full recovery," police said in a Facebook post about the rescue.